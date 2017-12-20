Children of Armenia Fund's Gala in New York raises $3.6 million

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Annual Children of Armenia Fund's (COAF) Gala at Cipriani in New York raised $3.6 million to fund COAF's extensive range of programs in Armenia.

The annual event is supported by Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Ariana Grande, Chloe Kardashian, Conan O'Brien, Tina Fey and may others.

The supporters of COAF's efforts gather in New York City each year to participate in the much-anticipated and star-studded event which held held for the 14th time this year on December 16.

Emmy- and Tony-award winning actress Andrea Martin hosted the fundraising, while Swiss art auctioneer and collector Simon de Pury curated the auction of unique artworks.

Spanning education, health, wellness, science, technology, innovation, culture, art, communication and languages, COAF's programming was created to empower a new generation of healthy, educated Armenians to significantly improve the future of their homeland on both a local and global scale.

Last year, DiCaprio made a $65,000 donation to the Fund by acquiring a work by painter Joe Bradley.