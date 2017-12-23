Islamic State deploys new weapons against Kurdish forces

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Islamic State group has showed off a new type of weapon deployed by its forces in eastern Syria via series of pictures released by the organization’s media wing, Al-Masdar News reports.

The pictures are linked to a days-long engagement between Islamic State militants and pro-Coalition forces (to which Kurdish militias make up a large up) in and around the strategic Shaitat tribal region of Syria’s Deir Ezzor province.

Some of the pictures show ISIS militants employing a standard motorbike design armed with a 12.7-mm heavy machine gun.

Although extremely simple in make-up, the new weapon seems to fit well with the militant group’s military doctrine of carrying out highly-mobile hit-and-run raids against exposed positions.