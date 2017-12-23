New Russian carrier to launch flights to Armenia in 2018

PanARMENIAN.Net - The newly established airline Azimut in southern Russia is planning to launch flights to member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), including to Armenia, as early as 2018, Director for Strategic Development Dmitry Zvonarev told reporters, according to RIA Novosti.

At the end of September, the chairman of Azimut's board of directors Pavel Udod suggested changing federal aviation rules (FAP) to allow flights to the EAEU countries at the initial stage of the airline's operation. Under current laws, any new air company must implement domestic flights for at least two years before taking on international routes.

Meanwhile, Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said it has already been decided to make changes to the aviation rules to allow newly-created airlines using Russian aircraft equipment to fly on regular routes, even if the number of planes is under eight.

"Legislative decisions have now been made to change the rules for issuing licenses, and now we can offer international flights with geographic restrictions on countries that are members of the Eurasian Economic Union, such as Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan. We are very cautious now, but we have begun preparations for international flights, which are expected to launch in 2018, "Zvonarev said.