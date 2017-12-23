New Russian carrier to launch flights to Armenia in 2018
December 23, 2017 - 12:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The newly established airline Azimut in southern Russia is planning to launch flights to member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), including to Armenia, as early as 2018, Director for Strategic Development Dmitry Zvonarev told reporters, according to RIA Novosti.
At the end of September, the chairman of Azimut's board of directors Pavel Udod suggested changing federal aviation rules (FAP) to allow flights to the EAEU countries at the initial stage of the airline's operation. Under current laws, any new air company must implement domestic flights for at least two years before taking on international routes.
Meanwhile, Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said it has already been decided to make changes to the aviation rules to allow newly-created airlines using Russian aircraft equipment to fly on regular routes, even if the number of planes is under eight.
"Legislative decisions have now been made to change the rules for issuing licenses, and now we can offer international flights with geographic restrictions on countries that are members of the Eurasian Economic Union, such as Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan. We are very cautious now, but we have begun preparations for international flights, which are expected to launch in 2018, "Zvonarev said.
Top stories
clergymen from the Patriarchate of Constantinople and representatives of the Armenian community attended the consecration of the church.
The Syrian-Armenian community has decorated a Chrismast tree at the a square in Aleppo, 1 year after the city was liberated from militants.
Irene Sharaff is the creative mind behind costumes that graced more than sixty shows and more than forty films.
He was unable to get a Turkish official to go on camera, as the government refuses to recognize the 1915 atrocities as genocide.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian president to visit Georgia on December 25 During his two day trip, Sargsyan will meet Georgian president Giorgi Margvelashvili, prime minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili.
Rebel groups demonstrate new artillery systems against Syrian army Armed rebel groups in southwestern Syria have demonstrated a range of new artillery systems against Syrian army-led forces.
Karabakh contact line situation relatively calm over past week The situation on the contact line between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan remained relatively calm on December 17-23.
Sun will 'bubble' to death and destroy Earth, scientists say No reason to panic, however, scientists calculate that the Earth has around five billion years before the Sun turns into a red giant.