Sitcom about Armenian, Azerbaijani students coming to YouTube in 2018

PanARMENIAN.Net - A group of like-minded people in Germany have started production of a sitcom about three students from Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia who, by coincidence, come to settle in the same apartment in Berlin and are forced to live and study together.

The comedy series will be available to viewers as early as 2018, BBC reports.

According to one of the creators of the series, Oliver Musser, they already have the script, while the first season of the show will be available on YouTube in 2018.

“Dolma Diaries” is the the first option of the title.

“Armenians and Azerbaijanis disagree about territory, history, food, international influence, and we thought that food could be used for the title of a comedy series,” Musser said.

Despite the fact that dolma is a purely Armenian dish, it was registered as a “traditional Azerbaijani dish.”