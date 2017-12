PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute (AGMI) has discovered 25 never-before-seen photos depicting scenes from the process of evacuating the participants of Musa Dag resistance.

Musa Dag was the location of a successful Armenian resistance to the Genocide, an event that inspired Franz Werfel to write the novel The Forty Days of Musa Dagh.Allied warships, most notably the French 3rd squadron in the Mediterranean under command of Louis Dartige du Fournet, sighted the survivors, just as ammunition and food provisions were running out. French and British ships reportedly evacuated 4,200 men, women and children from Musa Dagh to safety in Port Said.

The pictures were taken in September 1915 by a French Navy officer.

They portray the process of transporting the civilian Armenian population to French warships, the moment of their boarding the vessels and other scenes.

The newly-discovered photos will be available to public beginning from April, 2018, AGMI director Hayk Demoyan said.