Karabakh representative weighs in on conflict settlement in U.S. speech

PanARMENIAN.Net - Permanent Representative of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) to the United States Robert Avetisyan addressed an event dedicated to Artsakh, which took place at the Reception hall of the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of New York.

Permanent Representative of Armenia to the United Nations, Ambassador Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, representatives of the Armenian community and clergy also attended the event.

In his speech, Avetisyan weighed in on Artsakh’s important political and economic developments of the passing year, as well as the current stage of the settlement of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Karabakh.