Turkey ex-president blasts coup decree, fears impunity
December 26, 2017 - 11:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey’s former President Abdullah Gül has joined opposition politicians in criticizing the content of recent state of emergency decrees providing impunity to civilians who fought against the July 15, 2016 coup attempt, calling on the government to revise it, Hurriyet Daily News reports.
“The ambiguity that does not comply with the legal phrasing of the decree law no. 696 is worrisome in regards to the rule of law. I hope it will be revised to avoid developments that could sadden all of us in the future,” Gül said on his Twitter account on Monday, December 25.
Gül, one of leading founders of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), served as the 11th president of Turkey between 2007 and 2014. The former president rarely criticizes the government on domestic issues.
His criticism came after the government issued two decrees on Sunday, which sparked a fresh row between the ruling party and opposition parties. One of the articles in the new decree provides immunity to civilians who took to the streets to thwart the coup on the night of July 15, 2016 and the day after, July 16.
The measure has created uncertainties on whether the immunity would be valid for future coup attempts and terror acts, with opposition politicians saying the decree paves way for the emergence of civilian militia groups.
AKP spokesperson Mahir Ünal on Monday said the immunity solely refers to the night of the coup attempt and the following morning.
Top stories
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
The provincial capital of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province was declared entirely liberated following months-long battles with the IS.
The list looked at factors from architectural beauty to accessibility to how each place was perceived by those who lived, worked or visited.
The new fees are designed to increase revenue to the Park Service, which estimates it would bring in an additional $70 million per year.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia to offer flights to more European countries Armenia Aircompany will conduct regular flights to Germany and France starting from April 2018, Robert Hovhannisyan said.
Mario Stefano Pietrodarchi performs in Armenia World famous Italian accordion and bandoneon player Mario Stefano Pietrodarchi performed with the State Youth Orchestra of Armenia.
Mkhitaryan’s fate in Man United still vague as several clubs show interest At one point, Turkish football club Besiktas was reportedly also interested in signing Mkhitaryan, who would replace Talisca.
Armenian swimmers round out 2018 with fresh records In the 50 meter butterfly event, Barseghyan set a new record for Armenia, and another one for himself in the 100 meter freestyle event.