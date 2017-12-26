MoneyPolo banned in Azerbaijan for making money transfers to Karabakh
December 26, 2017 - 13:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Operation of MoneyPolo has been suspended in Azerbaijan as the system carries out money transfers in the territory of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), Sputnik Azerbaijan reports.
According to Azerbaijan's Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA), the banks operating in the country and Azerpost LLC have been instructed to terminate business relations with the money transfer system.
In 2008, Azerbaijan employed the same tactics with regard to money transfer systems Western Union and MoneyGram which had to accept the requirements of the National Bank of Azerbaijan on the termination of cooperation with Karabakh
