// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Levon Aronian to face Kiril Georgiev in King Salman World Rapid's R1

Levon Aronian to face Kiril Georgiev in King Salman World Rapid's R1
December 26, 2017 - 13:25 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian will face Kiril Georgiev of Bulgaria in round 1 of the King Salman World Rapid Championship 2017 in Riyadh on Tuesday, December 26.

Aronian won the Stavanger-hosted Norway Chess tournament in June 2017, the Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz tournament two months later, and snatched the World Chess Cup victory in Georgia in late September. Also, the Armenian grandmaster won the fourth leg of the FIDE World Cup in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

Also representing Armenia are Zaven Andriasian, Tigran Petrosian Jr, Hrant Melkumyan, Sergei Movsesian and Gabriel Sargissian.

Notable entries include reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen, world no.3 Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan, former World Champion Viswanathan Anand of India, incumbent World Rapid and Blitz Champions - Sergey Karjakin (Russia) and Vassily Ivanchuk (Ukraine).

 Top stories
Armenia's Aronian readying for King Salman Rapid and Blitz 2017Armenia's Aronian readying for King Salman Rapid and Blitz 2017
Armenian grandmaster and world No. 2 Levon Aronian will take part in the five-day King Salman World Rapid and Blitz Championships.
Armenia's Levon Aronian to take part in King Salman Rapid and Blitz 2017Armenia's Levon Aronian to take part in King Salman Rapid and Blitz 2017
Levon Aronian of Armenia will participate in the King Salman World Rapid and Blitz Championships that will take place in Riyadh.
Mkhitaryan not as deserving of squad place as others: MourinhoMkhitaryan not as deserving of squad place as others: Mourinho
Jose Mourinho insists Henrikh Mkhitaryan is not as deserving of a squad place as Manchester United's other attacking players
Mourinho unable to coax best performance from Mkhitaryan: ESPNMourinho unable to coax best performance from Mkhitaryan: ESPN
The publication says that with the right man-management, Mkhitaryan is one of the most devastating playmakers in Europe.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Armenian sambo fighters fetch three medals at World Championships
Armenian lifter wins 3 medals at European Championships
Mkhitaryan 'wasn’t good enough' against Benfica: Paul Scholes
Armenia to compete in League D for first-ever UEFA Nations League
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Armenia to offer flights to more European countries Armenia Aircompany will conduct regular flights to Germany and France starting from April 2018, Robert Hovhannisyan said.
Mario Stefano Pietrodarchi performs in Armenia World famous Italian accordion and bandoneon player Mario Stefano Pietrodarchi performed with the State Youth Orchestra of Armenia.
Inflammation drives progression of Alzheimer's, research says Inflammatory mechanisms caused by the brain's immune system drive the progression of Alzheimer's disease, a new research says.
MoneyPolo banned in Azerbaijan for making money transfers to Karabakh Operation of MoneyPolo has been suspended in Azerbaijan as the system carries out money transfers in the territory of Artsakh.