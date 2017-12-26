Levon Aronian to face Kiril Georgiev in King Salman World Rapid's R1

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian will face Kiril Georgiev of Bulgaria in round 1 of the King Salman World Rapid Championship 2017 in Riyadh on Tuesday, December 26.

Aronian won the Stavanger-hosted Norway Chess tournament in June 2017, the Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz tournament two months later, and snatched the World Chess Cup victory in Georgia in late September. Also, the Armenian grandmaster won the fourth leg of the FIDE World Cup in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

Also representing Armenia are Zaven Andriasian, Tigran Petrosian Jr, Hrant Melkumyan, Sergei Movsesian and Gabriel Sargissian.

Notable entries include reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen, world no.3 Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan, former World Champion Viswanathan Anand of India, incumbent World Rapid and Blitz Champions - Sergey Karjakin (Russia) and Vassily Ivanchuk (Ukraine).