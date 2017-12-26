Iran lauds UN's Jerusalem vote as 'awakening of public opinion'
December 26, 2017 - 17:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian Supreme Leader's Senior Advisor Ali Akbar Velayati said the UN General Assembly's vote to urge reversal of U.S. decision on Jerusalem indicates "awakening of world's public opinion", IRNA reports.
Addressing a press conference, Velayati said 'Palestine is the number one issue of the Islamic world.'
Referring to the global reactions towards the recent decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to relocate Washington's embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, he said the move indicated that the Palestine issue is vital for the whole world.
On December 21, Armenia joined 128 other nations on Thursday, December 21 when the United Nations voted overwhelmingly to condemn Trump's decision.
