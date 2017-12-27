Syrian troops liberate key town in north Hama

PanARMENIAN.Net - Elite forces of the Syrian Arab Army have secured a key town in the northern countryside of Hama province amid an ongoing government offensive against jihadist-led militias in the region, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to some reports, soldiers of the Syrian Arab Army’s elite Tiger Forces Division had liberated the key town of Um Haryateen, located north of Qubibat Abu Huda, which was captured by government troops on Tuesday, December 26.

The high-end army formation made its assault on Um Haryateen under cover of heavy bombardment by Syrian and Russian warplanes which targeted militant tactical positions, troop gatherings and movements.

The taking of Um Haryateen has now opened the way for the Tiger Forces to advance on another imperative town in northern Hama province, Atshan.

Atshan was captured from pro-government forces by jihadist-led militias of the Jaysh al-Fateh (Army of Conquest) operations room during the second half of 2016. All attempts by army-led forces since then to recapture the town have failed.