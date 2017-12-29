Artsakh economy grew fourfold in the past decade
December 29, 2017 - 13:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The economy of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) has expanded by 3.8 times in the past 10 years, state minister Arayik Haroutyunyan said on Thursday, December 28.
According to him, the GDP of about AMD70 billion tens years ago has now reached a total of AMD270 billion.
The industrial output, meanwhile, grew by 2,7 times in the reporting period, while the average salary more than doubled.
Also, the state minister said that the country is planning to produce 350 million kW/hr of electricity, which is by 3.8 times more that the amount produced 10 years ago.
