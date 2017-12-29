Armenian GM among 10 strongest at World Rapid and Blitz
December 29, 2017 - 12:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The King Salman World Rapid and Blitz Championships concluded in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.
In the women’s event, 100 participants, including four Armenian chess players, started the campaign, with Elina Danielian collecting 9.5 points (9th spot), Lilit Mkrtchian - 7.5 points (53rd), Maria Gevorgyan - 7 points (66th), Lilit Galoyan - 5.5 points (94th).
134 participants, including six representatives of Armenia, started the men’s event and played 15 rounds.
With a total of 9 points, Levon Aronian took the 29th position, Hrant Melkumyan came in the 42nd (8.5 points), Gabriel Sargissian, Sergei Movsessian collected 8 points each (51st and 56th spots), while Tigran L. Petrosian and Zaven Andriasian were placed the 86th and 91st, respectively.
