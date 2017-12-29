// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Kurdish forces expand control over the Euphrates River

December 29, 2017 - 12:05 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S.-backed forces (of which Kurdish units represent a core component) have made serious advances in the last 24 hours amid an ongoing offensive operation to capture all remaining Islamic State-held towns and villages along the eastern shore of the Euphrates River and reach the Syrian-Iraqi border near the strategic city of Abu Kamal, Al-Masdar News reports.

On the night of Thursday, December 28 to Friday, Coalition-led forces reached the Euphrates river near the village of Al-Bahra in a move aimed at trapping IS within the heavily contested Shaitat tribal region.

Further south again, US-backed fighters reached and entered the town of Haijan, about 25 kilometers from the government-controlled Syrian-Iraqi border city of Abu Kamal, where a major battle is now developing.

So far pro-Coalition militias have managed to seize some areas inside and around Haijan but have yet to fully eject Islamic State militants from the town.

Photo. AFP
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

