Henrikh Mkhitaryan reportedly under Inter Milan's radar
December 30, 2017 - 11:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Inter Milan are carefully following Henrikh Mkhitaryan's situation at Manchester United, according to Sky in Italy.
United boss Jose Mourinho confirmed in November that the Armenia international attacking midfielder had been dropped because he was unhappy with the player's performances.
He has not started a Premier League game for United since the defeat at Chelsea on November 5 but played the entire second half in the 2-2 draw with Burnley last time out.
Sky in Italy believe Mkhitaryan is one of a number of players Inter are looking at including Gerard Deulofeu at Barcelona and Javier Pastore at Paris Saint Germain.
Deulofeu, who has not played for the Spanish club since November and not started a La Liga game since October, is not considered part of Barca boss Ernesto Valverde's plans and is available for loan in January.
Inter director Piero Ausilio recenty said of Pastore. "We have to understand what Paris Saint-Germain want to do.
"I don't think anyone can argue with his quality. We have to understand what PSG want to do. He is an important player, we are pleased that he sees Inter as a possibility, but it's premature to talk about anything else."
Top stories
At one point, Turkish football club Besiktas was reportedly also interested in signing Mkhitaryan, who would replace Talisca.
In the 50 meter butterfly event, Barseghyan set a new record for Armenia, and another one for himself in the 100 meter freestyle event.
Armenian grandmaster and world No. 2 Levon Aronian will take part in the five-day King Salman World Rapid and Blitz Championships.
Levon Aronian of Armenia will participate in the King Salman World Rapid and Blitz Championships that will take place in Riyadh.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Supersonic whisky invention revealed after 70 years of secrecy A batch made in 1951 at Fettercairn distillery produced promising results but a larger experiment failed and the idea was abandoned.
Syrian army driven back in east Damascus in a joint offensive According to reports, Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham and Ahrar al-Sham opened up their offensive with bulldozer bomb driven by a Saudi jihadist.
Armenia FM briefs army soldiers on Karabakh settlement process Nalbandian said that the Armenian officers and soldiers are serving in the most productive and efficient army in the region.
Blogger Lapshin says will arrive in Armenia “very soon” Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin, who was released from a prison in Baku, has promised to visit Armenia very soon.