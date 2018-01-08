104-year-old Russian citizen robbed and left to freeze in Azerbaijan
January 8, 2018 - 12:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - On the New Year’s eve, a 104-year-old woman was found freezing on the streets of Goranboy in the west of Azerbaijan.
According to Mehriban Zeynalova, the head of the Public Association for Assistance to Women Temiz Dunya, Madina Aliyeva has said that she was born in 1914 and is a Russian citizen.
The woman claims that she left Chechnya in order to make a pilgrimage to Iraq, but was deceived halfway by three fellow passengers who brought her to Azerbaijan, stealing 200 dollars and her gold earrings, RIA Novosti reports.
Chechnya's leader Ramzan Kadyrov intends to take the 104-year-old woman back to her native country.
