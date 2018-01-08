Syrian army wants a solid buffer zone around military base in Damascus
January 8, 2018 - 13:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - With the very recently lifting of a jihadist-imposed siege on a key military base in eastern Damascus, assault units of the Syrian Arab Army are now working on building a solid buffer zone around the installation to properly secure it, Al-Masdar News repor.
Late on Sunday night, Syrian troops lifted the siege on the army vehicle base in eastern Damascus’ Harasta district.
Syrian army-led forces achieved the objective no more than one week after jihadist militias had managed to isolate it during an offensive involving Al-Qaeda affiliated armed groups.
Since then, army assault groups have, according to military-affiliated sources, been working on expanding the security zone around not only the new supply running to vehicle base, but also around the installation itself.
The full scope of the Syrian Army’s counter-offensive remains official unknown at this time, however some reports suggest that Syrian troops plan to retake, at the very least, the entire district of Harasta.
