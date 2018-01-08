Armenia eyes army build-up “in the coming years”
January 8, 2018 - 16:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The modernization of the Armenian armed forces is a necessity for the coming several years, deputy defense minister Artak Zakaryan said on Monday, January 8 at the central call-up center in Yerevan, Aysor.am reports.
According to Zakaryan, every single army on the globe sets itself the task of building up its capabilities due to changes in the arms market, the acquisition of new combat skills and other imperatives.
“The program of modernization will most probably be approved in January and become a guiding document for all the state departments,” the deputy minister said.
Failing to divulge details, Zakaryan said the measures seek to help the armed forces to solve bigger and more ambitious problems.
