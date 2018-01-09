Armenia square inaugurated in Uruguay

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Republic of Armenia Square was inaugurated on January 7 in Punta del Este, Uruguay, with a sculpture of an Armenian woman curved by Gor Davtyan in the center, donated in gratitude for naming the public space after Armenia, Agencia Prensa Armenia reports.

The project was developed jointly between the Embassy of Armenia and the Municipality of Maldonado, following a resolution passed in December 2015. The ceremony was attended by the Mayor of Maldonado Andres Antia Behrens, the Mayor of Punta del Este Andres Jafif, and the Minister of Tourism of Uruguay, Liliam Kechichian, along with the Ambassador of Armenia in Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Peru, Esther Mkrtumyan, the Archbishop Primate of the Armenian Apostolic Church in Uruguay, Monsignor Hagop Kelendjian, and representatives of the Armenian National Committee of Uruguay.

"We have been working for many years for this place that I think our community deserves, in a beautiful place like Punta del Este. Our community has won the affection of all Uruguayans, a strong, hardworking community that continues to maintain its traditions", said Kechichian.

The move is a sign of friendship that takes place in the framework of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Uruguay and Armenia, and the centennial of the formation of the Armenian Diaspora in Uruguay. In addition, during the event Punta del Este and Ijevan were declared sister cities.