ICRC representatives visit Armenian nationals held in Azerbaijan

PanARMENIAN.Net - The representatives of the ICRC Delegation in Baku have again visited the Armenian nationals captured by Azerbaijan.

“In December 2017, representatives of the ICRC Delegation in Baku again visited the Armenians,” Ilaha Huseynova, head of the Communication Department of the ICRC Delegation in Baku said, according to APA.

Under its mandate, the ICRC visits people detained in Azerbaijan on a regular basis to monitor the attitude towards them and conditions of detention and to help ensure that they are able to maintain contact with their families, added Huseynova.