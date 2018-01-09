Armenia debt-to-GDP ratio to drop 1% in 2018, minister says
January 9, 2018 - 17:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s debt-to-GDP ratio will drop by 1% in 2018, finance minister Vardan Aramyan said at a meeting with president Serzh Sargsyan on Tuesday, January 9.
According to him, the country implemented fiscal consolidation in 2017 to slow down the growth of the debt-to-GDP ratio, ultimately managing to twice decelerate the rate of growth.
According to the National Statistical Service, Armenia’s government debt stood at AMD 3.1 trillion (apx. $6,4 billion, including $5,1 billion of external debt) as of November 30, 2017.
Armenia had a debt-to-GDP ratio of 58.8% in 2017, up by 2.2% in the previous year.
Top stories
Fitch Ratings affirmed the sovereign's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'.
Armenia's economy is expected to expand by 5.8% in 2017 and grow further by 3.8% and 3.6% in the following two years, the UN said.
"7.5 million liters of wine were produced in the country in 2016, which is by 14% more than the amount produced a year earlier," Karapetyan said.
"There is ample proof that Monsanto's sprays have poisoned our environment contributing drastically to dying off of bees," Tankian said.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran, Egypt stress need to support Palestine the sides discussed issues of mutual interest, current developments in the region like the Palestine issue and confronting terrorism.
Armenian, U.S. envoys talk foreign policy priorities, Karabakh Ruben Saroyan briefed his colleague about Armenia’s foreign policy priorities, current developments and steps underway.
Tajikistan wants direct flights to Armenia The Tajik government has ordered the relevant agencies to take necessary steps to launch direct flights to Armenia.
BlackBerry Mobile to unveil "at least" two new phones in 2018 These will be entirely new devices, and both of the phones BlackBerry Mobile has in mind will pack physical keyboards.