Iran, Egypt stress need to support Palestine

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Iranian parliament speaker's advisor for international affairs Hossein Amirabdollahian and head of Egypt's Interests Section office in Tehran Yasser Othman stressed the need to support Palestine and fighting terrorism on Tuesday, January 9, IRNA reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of mutual interest, current developments in the region like the Palestine issue and confronting terrorism.

They also weighed in on regional and international issues.