Islamic State captures SDF-controlled territory in Deir ez-Zor
January 10, 2018 - 11:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Islamic State (IS) launched a powerful assault in the eastern countryside of the Deir ez-Zor Governorate on Tuesday, January 9, targeting several areas controlled by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Al-Masdar News reports.
According to the Islamic State’s official media wing, militant forces managed to capture the town of Gharanij after launching a new attack along the eastern bank of the Euphrates River.
In addition to capturing Gharanij, the Islamic State claimed their fighters killed more than 20 troops from the Syrian Democratic Forces, while also capturing four other members of the US-backed group.
Despite being expelled from the western bank of the Euphrates, the Islamic State still maintains a large presence in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor, specifically, along the Iraqi border.
Photo. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi/File Photo
