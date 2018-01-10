Chinese researchers developed new method for diagnosing lupus
January 10, 2018 - 16:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Chinese researchers have developed a new testing method for the diagnosis of lupus, which could improve the accuracy rate to over 90 percent, Xinhua reports.
The new method uses DNA methylation detection to find lupus-specific information in genes, the first time researchers are able to elevate the diagnosis of lupus to the genetic level, according to Lu Qianjin, a professor with Central South University.
Lupus, technically known as systemic lupus erythematosus or SLE, is an autoimmune disorder that can damage the joints, kidneys, heart, lungs, brain and blood. It affects 1 million Chinese, and 40 to 70 of every 100,000 people worldwide.
"Early symptoms of lupus are often too general to be distinguishable, making accurate diagnosis difficult and depriving patients of timely treatment," Lu said. "The new method can accurately discriminate lupus from other dermatoses, with an accuracy rate of above 90 percent."
The breakthrough, made by Lu and his team after 20 years of research, was awarded Monday at the National Science and Technology Award Conference in Beijing.
The new testing method has been adopted by 23 hospitals in China, Lu said, adding that he had applied for patents for the technique both at home and abroad in hopes of benefiting more patients.
Top stories
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
The provincial capital of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province was declared entirely liberated following months-long battles with the IS.
The list looked at factors from architectural beauty to accessibility to how each place was perceived by those who lived, worked or visited.
The new fees are designed to increase revenue to the Park Service, which estimates it would bring in an additional $70 million per year.
Partner news
Latest news
Capturing surreal life on Armenia’s Mount Aragats: National Geographic The National Geographic in a fresh article has unveiled the story of how Toby Smith decided to document Armenia’s Mount Aragats.
Passenger traffic in Armenia’s airports grew by a fifth in 2017 2,553,914 people used the services of Zvartnots airport in the capital city, Yerevan, and Shirak airport in the northern city of Gyumri.
Turkey-based Armenian newspaper marks 110th anniversary Though its current weekly circulation is only 10 percent of the initial figure, the daily still covers a wide range of subjects.
Pornhub survey reveals unexpected details about Armenians’ preferences The ‘Lesbian’ category was the most popular among Armenian viewers in 2017, based on the site’s search analysis.