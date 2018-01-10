Passenger traffic in Armenia’s airports grew by a fifth in 2017

PanARMENIAN.Net - Passenger traffic in the two Armenian airports grew by 20.6% in 2017 against the previous year, the general department of civil aviation reveals.

Overall, 2,553,914 people used the services of Zvartnots airport in the capital city, Yerevan, and Shirak airport in the northern city of Gyumri.

According to the data, 22,324 tons of cargo were transported at Zvartnots in the twelve months of 2017, up by 22.1% against 2016.