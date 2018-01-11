Azerbaijan says will equip army with "new modern weapons"

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan will purchase new weapons, president Ilham Aliyev said on Wednesday, January 10 addressing a government meeting on social issues.

According to Aliyev, "whatever is necessary" is being done for the Azerbaijani army.

"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.

According to Aliyev, the technical base of the army is being built up.