Former foreign minister defeats Armenia in decade-old ECHR case
January 11, 2018 - 14:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Court of Human Rights on Thursday, January 11 published its decision on the case Arzumanyan v. Armenia.
The case concerned the detention of the former Minister of Foreign Affairs and leader of a political movement called Civil Disobedience for money laundering.
The applicant, Aleksandr Arzumanyan, is an Armenian national who was born in 1959 and lives in Yerevan. He was arrested in May 2007 and placed in detention. The courts ordered his detention on the grounds of the gravity of the offence and the risk of his absconding, obstructing justice or reoffending. They then repeatedly extended his detention on similar grounds, despite Arzumanyan’s objections, until his release in September on an undertaking not to leave his residence.
Relying on Article 5 § 3 (right to liberty and security / entitlement to trial within a reasonable time or to release pending trial) of the European Convention on Human Rights, Mr Arzumanyan complained that the domestic courts had failed to sufficiently justify his detention.
The Court thus awarded 2,000 euros in damages, plus 500 euros for costs and expenses.
Top stories
Armenia Aircompany will conduct regular flights to Germany and France starting from April 2018, Robert Hovhannisyan said.
Armenia is one of Fodor’s Go List of destinations which the magazine compiled as a reminder to hold strong to your enthusiasm for exploration.
Armenia was among the 10 most popular travel searches among the residents of the United Arab Emirates, Google revealed.
The pint-sized metropolis of the country, Yerevan punches far above its weight in terms of arty offerings, author Neeta Lal says.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia parliament committee condemns Yezidi genocide According to committee chief Armen Ashotyan, such issues are important from humanitarian, legal and political aspects.
Syrian army foils militant attempt to smuggle weapons to Damascus The Syrian Arab Army foiled a new attempt by the Islamist militants to smuggle weapons into the southern suburbs of Damascus.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan offered as a makeweight for Alexis Sánchez Arsenal have also been offered the opportunity to sign Mkhitaryan, although a stumbling block to that deal could be the Armenian’s wages.
Armenia, Tajikistan abolish visas The visitors to Armenia and Tajikistan can stay on the territory of these countries for no more than 90 days in the period of six months.