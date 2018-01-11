Armenia will auction off reserves of precious metals and stones
January 11, 2018 - 17:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian government at a session on Thursday, January 11 approved the alienation of state reserves of precious metals and precious stones.
According to the document, those metals and stones lose their relevance and value over time. The items will be sold at a public auction.
Once the sale is over, the state reserves will acquire buillions meeting the government standards.
