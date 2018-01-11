Iranian, French foreign policy chiefs discuss nuclear deal

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif on Thursday, January 11 held talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on the importance of implementation of Iran's 2015 nuclear deal, IRNA reports.

The talks were held in the Belgian capital where Zarif is due to meet with the European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and his German and British counterparts later in the day.

During his negotiations with Le Drian, Zarif urged all parties in the deal to fulfill their commitments, and called on the European countries to play more active role to this end.

However, the French foreign minister, for his part, stressed the necessity of implementation of the July 2015 deal officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He further said that Paris is determined to implement the landmark nuclear deal between Iran and the world powers- US, UK, France, China, Russia and Germany.

Appreciating Iran for inviting the French foreign minister to pay a visit to Tehran, Le Drian stated that he will fly to Iran soon.

During Zarif-Le Drian's talks, the two also discussed regional security and stability, underlining the significance of finding peaceful solutions to the regional crises through political consultations.

Prior to his arrival in Brussels early on Thursday, Zarif was in Moscow, Russia, where he conferred with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday about the necessity of implementation of the JCPOA.

According to the EU website, the Brussels meetings will take place in the context of the ongoing work to ensure a full and continued implementation of the JCPOA. Zarif has earlier said that continuation of fulfillment of all commitments based on the 2015 nuclear deal depends on US complete adherence to the landmark agreement.

'Everyone agrees it is imperative that all live up to their obligations under the JCPOA. IAEA has verified Iran’s full compliance, but continuation will depend on full US compliance,” Zarif tweeted from Moscow.