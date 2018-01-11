Syrian army foils militant attempt to smuggle weapons to Damascus
January 11, 2018 - 17:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army foiled a new attempt by the Islamist militants to smuggle weapons into the southern suburbs of Damascus this week, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to a local report, the Syrian army discovered the large weapons cache when the transport vehicle attempted to bypass a military checkpoint in Damascus.
The report added that the weapons were destined for the Yarmouk Camp District, which is currently controlled by jihadist rebels and the Islamic State group (IS).
