Syrian army foils militant attempt to smuggle weapons to Damascus

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army foiled a new attempt by the Islamist militants to smuggle weapons into the southern suburbs of Damascus this week, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to a local report, the Syrian army discovered the large weapons cache when the transport vehicle attempted to bypass a military checkpoint in Damascus.

The report added that the weapons were destined for the Yarmouk Camp District, which is currently controlled by jihadist rebels and the Islamic State group (IS).