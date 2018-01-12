Syrian army takes control of 7 more towns in Aleppo
January 12, 2018 - 17:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army continues its restless drive throughout the southwestern countryside of Aleppo province, wresting control of yet another seven towns and villages on Friday, January 12 en-route to link up with other government forces in eastern Idlib, Al-Masdar News reports.
Following the opening of a new offensive axis by Syrian troops against armed groups in the Al-Hass plateau region of southwest Aleppo on Friday morning, pro-government forces have since sped on forward throughout the day to capture yet another seven settlements on top of the 5 they seized earlier in the day.
Military-linked sources have identified the newly captured towns and villages as Jubb Intash Fawqani, Jubb Intash Tahtani, As-Suhur, Al-Hardanah, Rasm al-Amaysh, As-Salihiyah and Al-Hawayir.
Whether or not clashes were required in order for government troops to take control of the settlements remains unknown; however, given the general speed of the Syrian army’s advance (again, having captured another 5 towns earlier in the day), it is highly possible that jihadist fighters were either not present or had since abandoned the area in which pro-government forces are advancing, the media outlet says.
