Bodies of 2 Iranian oil tanker crew members recovered
January 13, 2018 - 10:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Bodies of two crew members of the Iranian oil tanker which collided with a cargo vessel near China shores on January 6 have been discovered, IRNA reports.
The Chinese rescue team entered and searched the burning tanker for half an hour on Saturday, January 13 morning during which they founds bodies of two crew members, the director general of the National Iranian Tanker Company Sirus Kian Ersi said on Saturday.
The dead body of an Iranian crew member had earlier been found in East China waters. The fates of 29 others are not still known.
An Iranian tanker carrying condensates collided with a Chinese freight ship in East China coast on Saturday night, and the 32 crew members - 30 Iranian and two Bangladeshi - went missing.
The tanker and its cargo, sailing to South Korea, were both insured by a reputable foreign insurance company, according to the Iranian officials.
On January 10, Iran's Consul General in China's Shanghai Port Alireza Irvash announced that the operation to put out the fire of the Iranian tanker began on Wednesday while flames of fire subsided despite bad weather in the region.
