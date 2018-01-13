// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Bodies of 2 Iranian oil tanker crew members recovered

Bodies of 2 Iranian oil tanker crew members recovered
January 13, 2018 - 10:35 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Bodies of two crew members of the Iranian oil tanker which collided with a cargo vessel near China shores on January 6 have been discovered, IRNA reports.

The Chinese rescue team entered and searched the burning tanker for half an hour on Saturday, January 13 morning during which they founds bodies of two crew members, the director general of the National Iranian Tanker Company Sirus Kian Ersi said on Saturday.

The dead body of an Iranian crew member had earlier been found in East China waters. The fates of 29 others are not still known.

An Iranian tanker carrying condensates collided with a Chinese freight ship in East China coast on Saturday night, and the 32 crew members - 30 Iranian and two Bangladeshi - went missing.

The tanker and its cargo, sailing to South Korea, were both insured by a reputable foreign insurance company, according to the Iranian officials.

On January 10, Iran's Consul General in China's Shanghai Port Alireza Irvash announced that the operation to put out the fire of the Iranian tanker began on Wednesday while flames of fire subsided despite bad weather in the region.

Related links:
IRNA. 2 dead bodies of Iran oil tanker crew discovered: Official
 Top stories
Azerbaijan says will equip army with Azerbaijan says will equip army with "new modern weapons"
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Rescuers dig through wrecked buildings for Iran-Iraq quake survivorsRescuers dig through wrecked buildings for Iran-Iraq quake survivors
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Syrian Army says Deir ez-Zor city fully liberatedSyrian Army says Deir ez-Zor city fully liberated
The provincial capital of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province was declared entirely liberated following months-long battles with the IS.
Globe's most 'elegant' cities unveiled in new researchGlobe's most 'elegant' cities unveiled in new research
The list looked at factors from architectural beauty to accessibility to how each place was perceived by those who lived, worked or visited.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Turkey jails two activists of Armenian origin over social media posts
Putin on surprise visit to Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troops
First cinemas to open in Saudi Arabia in 35 years
Syrian army driven back in east Damascus in a joint offensive
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Former Spurs legend backs swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan Lineker endorsed a potential swap deal involving Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez and Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
200 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered on January 7-13 Some 200 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijani troops were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on January 7-13.
Russian cops allowed to vacation in Armenia A Russian tourism association has published what it says is a list of approved vacation destinations for Interior Ministry employees.
Real Salt Lake looking for 'the best solution' for Yura Movsisyan Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel has provided updates on designated player, forward Yura Movsisyan.