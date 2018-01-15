Fast food makes the body's defences more aggressive, study shows
January 15, 2018 - 12:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Eating burgers and fries can be as harmful as catching a life-threatening illness, the Daily Mail reports citing a new study.
Scientists at the University of Bonn discovered that junk food causes the immune system to go haywire, as if they were being attacked by a serious disease.
A fast food diet makes immune cells more aggressive over time, increasing the risk of developing major illnesses - these effects can last long after a switch to a healthier diet of fruit and vegetables.
Researchers say the findings could explain the link between fast food and the hardening of arteries, since the typical deposits largely consists of lipids and immune cells.
'It has only recently been discovered the innate immune system has a form of memory,' researcher Eicke Latz said. 'After an infection, the body's defenses remain in a kind of alarm state, so they can respond more quickly to a new attack.'
Fast food meals are typically high in fat, sugar and sodium. They've been linked to many adverse health effects, including an increased risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and colon cancer.
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
The provincial capital of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province was declared entirely liberated following months-long battles with the IS.
The list looked at factors from architectural beauty to accessibility to how each place was perceived by those who lived, worked or visited.
Partner news
Latest news
Unique free economic zone to yield advanced tech solutions in Armenia A free economic zone will be created in Armenia to host an advanced technological center - the Armenian Silicon Valley.
Paul Merson: Henrikh Mkhitaryan one of the best players in Premier League Merson says the Armenian would be a star at Arsenal, something they would not have if Sanchez and Mesut Ozil left the club.
Moscow says expects positive impulses from Armenia, Azerbaijan “This problem [Nagorno-Karabakh] cannot be settled in a single document once and for all,” the Russian foreign policy chief said.
Schoolkid with Armenian surname among the injured in Russian school The attack was reportedly carried out by two teenagers who were “big fans” of the infamous Columbine school massacre in the US.