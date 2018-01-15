Armenia hopes to send male, female skiers to 2018 Olympics
January 15, 2018 - 14:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Secretary general of the Armenian Ski Federation Gagik Sargsyan expects that one male and one female athletes will represent the country at the Cross-country skiing event of 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Both Sergey Mikayelyan and Mikayel Mikayelyan have less than 100 points each (ascending system of points in ski - ed), but Sergey was unable to retain his position among the best 300 athletes due to injury, Sargsyan said, according to the National Olympic Committee.
Also, the secretary general said that Armenian Alpine skiers are now training in Iran to collect points for the Olympic Games.
Sargsyan expressed hope that at least one Armenian athlete will compete in the downhill skiing event in South Korea.
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
The provincial capital of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province was declared entirely liberated following months-long battles with the IS.
The list looked at factors from architectural beauty to accessibility to how each place was perceived by those who lived, worked or visited.
Partner news
Latest news
Unique free economic zone to yield advanced tech solutions in Armenia A free economic zone will be created in Armenia to host an advanced technological center - the Armenian Silicon Valley.
Paul Merson: Henrikh Mkhitaryan one of the best players in Premier League Merson says the Armenian would be a star at Arsenal, something they would not have if Sanchez and Mesut Ozil left the club.
Moscow says expects positive impulses from Armenia, Azerbaijan “This problem [Nagorno-Karabakh] cannot be settled in a single document once and for all,” the Russian foreign policy chief said.
Schoolkid with Armenian surname among the injured in Russian school The attack was reportedly carried out by two teenagers who were “big fans” of the infamous Columbine school massacre in the US.