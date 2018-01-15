Armenia hopes to send male, female skiers to 2018 Olympics

PanARMENIAN.Net - Secretary general of the Armenian Ski Federation Gagik Sargsyan expects that one male and one female athletes will represent the country at the Cross-country skiing event of 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Both Sergey Mikayelyan and Mikayel Mikayelyan have less than 100 points each (ascending system of points in ski - ed), but Sergey was unable to retain his position among the best 300 athletes due to injury, Sargsyan said, according to the National Olympic Committee.

Also, the secretary general said that Armenian Alpine skiers are now training in Iran to collect points for the Olympic Games.

Sargsyan expressed hope that at least one Armenian athlete will compete in the downhill skiing event in South Korea.