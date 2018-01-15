Istanbul event celebrates life and career of Ara Guler

PanARMENIAN.Net - A special event was organized in Istanbul to celebrate the life and career of prominent Turkish-Armenian photographer Ara Guler, Ermenihaber.am reports.

Famous photographers, high-ranking officials, including president Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin were in attendance.

"His photos tell a story - the story of Dali, that of Picasso," Kalin was quoted as saying.

Guler himself added that history is the most important information in the world as it is the only thread connecting humanity to its past.

As reported earlier, the Istanbul municipality has approved a proposal to rename Tosbaga street in the district of Beyoglu in honor of Guler. Nicknamed "the Eye of Istanbul", Guler lived on the street in question for many years and still retains his studio there, Ermenihaber.am says.