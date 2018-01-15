Istanbul event celebrates life and career of Ara Guler
January 15, 2018 - 18:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A special event was organized in Istanbul to celebrate the life and career of prominent Turkish-Armenian photographer Ara Guler, Ermenihaber.am reports.
Famous photographers, high-ranking officials, including president Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin were in attendance.
"His photos tell a story - the story of Dali, that of Picasso," Kalin was quoted as saying.
Guler himself added that history is the most important information in the world as it is the only thread connecting humanity to its past.
As reported earlier, the Istanbul municipality has approved a proposal to rename Tosbaga street in the district of Beyoglu in honor of Guler. Nicknamed "the Eye of Istanbul", Guler lived on the street in question for many years and still retains his studio there, Ermenihaber.am says.
Top stories
The idea was born three years ago in January 2015, when the Holy Martyrs Genocide Centennial Committee began plans for their year of events.
The one-night-only performance will be conducted by Grant Gershon, the Master Chorale’s Kiki and David Gindler Artistic Director.
Saroukhan contributed to pioneering the art form as a type of important political commentary within the region.
The crew was traveling in the region to shoot a film-trip, which would help tourists get first-hand info about what to do and what to see.
Partner news
Latest news
British parliament's dining rooms aiming to get a Michelin star Officials are aiming to get a Michelin star as they cash in on the exclusive catering venues that overlook the River Thames
$60 million Olympic sports complex to be built in Armenia’s Tsaghkadzor The president of Armenia’s Olympic Committee, Gagik Tsarukyan, is planning to build a modern Olympic sports complex in Tsaghkadzor
Unique free economic zone to yield advanced tech solutions in Armenia A free economic zone will be created in Armenia to host an advanced technological center - the Armenian Silicon Valley.
Armenia hopes to send male, female skiers to 2018 Olympics Also, the secretary general said that Armenian Alpine skiers are now training in Iran to collect points for the Olympic Games.