// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Istanbul event celebrates life and career of Ara Guler

Istanbul event celebrates life and career of Ara Guler
January 15, 2018 - 18:31 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A special event was organized in Istanbul to celebrate the life and career of prominent Turkish-Armenian photographer Ara Guler, Ermenihaber.am reports.

Famous photographers, high-ranking officials, including president Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin were in attendance.

"His photos tell a story - the story of Dali, that of Picasso," Kalin was quoted as saying.

Guler himself added that history is the most important information in the world as it is the only thread connecting humanity to its past.

As reported earlier, the Istanbul municipality has approved a proposal to rename Tosbaga street in the district of Beyoglu in honor of Guler. Nicknamed "the Eye of Istanbul", Guler lived on the street in question for many years and still retains his studio there, Ermenihaber.am says.

Related links:
Ermenihaber.am. Ստամբուլում Արա Գյուլերի պատվին միջոցառում է կազմակերպվել
 Top stories
Street in New York City to be symbolically co-named Armenia WayStreet in New York City to be symbolically co-named Armenia Way
The idea was born three years ago in January 2015, when the Holy Martyrs Genocide Centennial Committee began plans for their year of events.
Syrian-Armenian artist joins LA Master Chorale for a unique projectSyrian-Armenian artist joins LA Master Chorale for a unique project
The one-night-only performance will be conducted by Grant Gershon, the Master Chorale’s Kiki and David Gindler Artistic Director.
Late Egyptian-Armenian cartoonist's works to go on display in CairoLate Egyptian-Armenian cartoonist's works to go on display in Cairo
Saroukhan contributed to pioneering the art form as a type of important political commentary within the region.
Karabakh video teases Armenian hospitality, stunning views and moreKarabakh video teases Armenian hospitality, stunning views and more
The crew was traveling in the region to shoot a film-trip, which would help tourists get first-hand info about what to do and what to see.
Partner news
 Articles
Azerbaijan’s violence in April War

Child killed, soldiers beheaded, bodies tortured

 Most popular in the section
Armenia’s digital diplomacy named the best in the region: DDR17
Armenian dance Kochari inscribed on UNESCO Intangible Heritage list
U.S. State Dept: Armenia among world's safest countries for travel
Armenian church in Turkey reopens after renovation
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Archive for January 15, 2018
Other news in this section
 Latest news
British parliament's dining rooms aiming to get a Michelin star Officials are aiming to get a Michelin star as they cash in on the exclusive catering venues that overlook the River Thames
$60 million Olympic sports complex to be built in Armenia’s Tsaghkadzor The president of Armenia’s Olympic Committee, Gagik Tsarukyan, is planning to build a modern Olympic sports complex in Tsaghkadzor
Unique free economic zone to yield advanced tech solutions in Armenia A free economic zone will be created in Armenia to host an advanced technological center - the Armenian Silicon Valley.
Armenia hopes to send male, female skiers to 2018 Olympics Also, the secretary general said that Armenian Alpine skiers are now training in Iran to collect points for the Olympic Games.