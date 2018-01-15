British parliament's dining rooms aiming to get a Michelin star
January 15, 2018 - 18:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Britain's House of Commons will open its dining rooms to the public and step up the number of wedding receptions it hosts as part of a plan to end the taxpayer-funded subsidy on bars and restaurants used by MPs, The Daily Mail says.
Officials are aiming to get a Michelin star as they cash in on the exclusive catering venues that overlook the River Thames.
Sir Paul Beresford, the Tory chair of the administration committee that oversees the running of the Commons, is hoping to end all taxpayer handouts.
The catering department’s losses have been halved from £6million-a-year in 2011 to £3million last year.
By increasing the amount of outside business, Sir Paul believes the venues can turn a profit.
Later this month, members of the public will be able to enjoy a Churchill-themed dinner where for £80-a-head where they will be able dunk bread in beef dripping candles and enjoy chocolate cigars for pudding.
Reservations can also been made for lunch and dinner in the Members’ Dining Room when Parliament is not sitting, with diners invited to have a drink in the Pugin Room before or after their meal.
The Commons is also looking to increase the number of civil ceremonies and wedding receptions it holds in its banqueting rooms.
