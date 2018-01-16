Iran takes over PUIC presidency
January 16, 2018 - 12:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran took over presidency of Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) on Tuesday, January 16, IRNA reports.
President of the National Assembly of Mali Issaka Sidibe ceded PUIC presidency to Iran Majlis (Parliament) Speaker Ali Larijani at the opening of the 13th Session of the PUIC Conference here with the attendance of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
Rouhani and Larijani are scheduled to deliver their opening speeches at the Tehran PUIC conference which is hosting 16 parliament speakers, 14 vice speakers and several parliamentary delegations from 44 Islamic countries.
The five-day PUIC conference which is slated to conclude on Wednesday focuses on the questions of the World of Islam including the Palestine cause as well as political affairs and foreign relations, human rights, women and family affairs, cultural and legal affairs, dialogue of civilizations and religion, economic affairs, and the environment.
