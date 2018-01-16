Armenia ranked partly-free in fresh Freedom House report
January 16, 2018 - 13:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has accumulated 45 points to once again join the partly-free countries in a new report by the Freedom House.
Freedom in the World is a yearly survey and report by the U.S.-based non-governmental organization which measures the degree of civil liberties and political rights in every nation and significant related and disputed territories around the world.
With 30 points out of a possible 100, Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) is also ranked partly-free, as was Georgia in Armenia’s north.
Meanwhile, Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkey were ranked not free states by the organization.
