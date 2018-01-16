Syria accuses militant forces of using chemical weapons: report

PanARMENIAN.Net - Syria has accused militant forces of using chemical weapons against the advancing Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops for the second time in 72 hoursin the southern countryside of Idlib Governorate, Al-Masdar News says.

According to a military report from Idlib, the jihadists militants used chlorine gas on the Syrian army troops before retreating from their positions around the town of Khuwayn in southern Idlib.

The report added that several soldiers from the Taha Group of the Tiger Forces were exposed to the chlorine gas, requiring many to seek immediate medical attention at a local field hospital.

Earlier, the jihadists reportedly used chemical weapons near the town of Sinjar, resulting in the hospitalization of two soldiers.