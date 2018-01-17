Iran to add the Armenian Vank Cathedral to UNESCO Heritage List
January 17, 2018 - 14:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - After having three churches registered in the UNESCO World Heritage List, Iran is trying to add one more Armenian cathedral - Isfahan’s the Vank - to the list, Iran Front Page reports.
The Holy Savior Cathedral is located in the New Julfa district of Isfahan and is commonly referred to as the Vank.
Deputy Head of Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handcrafts and Tourism Organisation (ICHTO), Mohammad Hossein Talebian, said that there is a list of Armenian churches, three of which have already been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.
The Armenian Monastic Ensembles of Iran —the St. Thaddeus Monastery, the Saint Stepanos Monastery, and the Chapel of Dzordzor— were inscribed as cultural heritages in the 32nd session of the World Heritage Committee in July 2008 under the UNESCO’s World Heritage List.
Addressing the closing ceremony of the joint exhibition of Iran and Armenia held at the National Museum of Iran in Tehran, Talebian noted that Iran is doing its best to add other important Armenian churches, such as the Vank in Isfahan, to the list.
Built in 1606, the cathedral was dedicated to the hundreds of thousands of Armenian deportees who were resettled by Shah Abbas I during the Ottoman War of 1603-1618.
Top stories
The idea was born three years ago in January 2015, when the Holy Martyrs Genocide Centennial Committee began plans for their year of events.
The one-night-only performance will be conducted by Grant Gershon, the Master Chorale’s Kiki and David Gindler Artistic Director.
Saroukhan contributed to pioneering the art form as a type of important political commentary within the region.
The crew was traveling in the region to shoot a film-trip, which would help tourists get first-hand info about what to do and what to see.
Partner news
Latest news
New Nigerian envoy, deputy Armenian FM vow to boost ties Ambassador of Nigeria to Armenia Hamzat Ibrahim met deputy foreign minister Armen Papikyan ahead of the start of his mission in the country.
Syrian army breaks through, captures militant-held town in Aleppo The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) was able to break through Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions in southern Aleppo.
Sargsyan may stay in power by becoming Armenia's premier: paper The current president of Armenia may retain his power by becoming the prime minister of the country, Nezavisimaya Gazeta says.
Australian Open R2: Karen Khachanov vs Juan Martin Del Potro Karen Khachanov is running into Juan Martin Del Potro for second-round action at the the Australian Open on January 18.