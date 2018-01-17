Syrian army breaks through, captures militant-held town in Aleppo
January 17, 2018 - 16:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) was able to break through Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions in southern Aleppo, capturing a small town near the Abu Dhuhour Military Airport on Wednesday, January 17.
Led by their 124th Brigade of the Republican Guard, the Syrian army began the day by storming several towns located northeast of the Abu Dhuhour Airport.
With Russian airstrikes raining down on their defenses, the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham were forced to withdraw from the town of Batihah on Wednesday afternoon.
The Syrian army and their allies are now attempting to capture several small towns located near Batihah.
