China vows to continue supporting Iran nuclear deal
January 17, 2018 - 18:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Chinese Ambassador to the UN Wu Haitao described his country’s stance on the Iran nuclear deal with six world powers (JCPOA) as transparent, saying that his country will continue to support the international agreement, IRNA reports.
He said on Tuesday, January 16: “We have on several occasions taken stance regarding the JCPOA and it is crystal clear that China will keep backing the agreement.”
Concurrent with (US President Donald) Trump’s decision to extend Iran’s sanctions waivers late on Friday, US Department of the Treasury released a list of blacklisted 14 Iranian or Iran-linked entities and people, including two Chinese nationals.
US President Donald Trump who refused to certify Iran’s compliance with the JCPOA on October 12, throwing the ball to the Congress court, extended Iran’s sanctions waiver on Friday as the time for the Congress to decide on the sanctions came to an end.
Iran, China, Russia, Germany, France, Britain, US and EU reached an agreement known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2015 which offered Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for curbing its nuclear program.
International Atomic Energy Agency as the only authority to monitor Iran’s nuclear activities has so far verified Iran’s adherence to its side of the deal nine times.
