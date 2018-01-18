Armenia’s export of medicines grew 20-25% in 2017

PanARMENIAN.Net - Export of medicines from Armenia grew 20-25% in 2017, health sector representatives said at a meeting with prime minister Karen Karapetyan on Wednesday, January 17.

The export growth trend is expected to be maintained in 2018 too.

Besides, the premier was told that only two types of medicines will from now on be needed to treat cerebral infarction instead of the previous 11.

Patients will thus spend one tenth of what they are paying for the drugs now.

The ministry representatives also said that AMD1.6 billion were saved in 2017.