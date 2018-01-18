Armenia’s export of medicines grew 20-25% in 2017
January 18, 2018 - 12:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Export of medicines from Armenia grew 20-25% in 2017, health sector representatives said at a meeting with prime minister Karen Karapetyan on Wednesday, January 17.
The export growth trend is expected to be maintained in 2018 too.
Besides, the premier was told that only two types of medicines will from now on be needed to treat cerebral infarction instead of the previous 11.
Patients will thus spend one tenth of what they are paying for the drugs now.
The ministry representatives also said that AMD1.6 billion were saved in 2017.
Top stories
Armenia Aircompany will conduct regular flights to Germany and France starting from April 2018, Robert Hovhannisyan said.
Armenia is one of Fodor’s Go List of destinations which the magazine compiled as a reminder to hold strong to your enthusiasm for exploration.
Armenia was among the 10 most popular travel searches among the residents of the United Arab Emirates, Google revealed.
The pint-sized metropolis of the country, Yerevan punches far above its weight in terms of arty offerings, author Neeta Lal says.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia energy minister resigns Ministry spokesman Vasak Tarposhyan confirmed that Manukyan has indeed submitted a resignation letter, but failed to provide more details.
Armenia's FIFA standing unchanged at 90th spot for fourth straight month Leading the FIFA ranking are Germany, Brazil and Portugal, while Argentina, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Switzerland, France and Chile round out the top 10.
Scientists edge closer to creating male contraceptive pills After conducting a study on rats, a report published in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry shows the contraceptive benefits of ouabain.
Wenger says he likes Mkhitaryan, wages 'won't be a problem' When asked if Mkhitaryan would be coming to Arsenal in a swap with Sanchez, Wenger said: “Yes that is my understanding. I like the player.”