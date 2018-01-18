Turkish military attacks Kurdish enclave in Aleppo
January 18, 2018 - 13:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - For the second time this week, the Turkish military has attacked the YPG controlled Afrin Canton in northwest Aleppo, pro-YPG activists reported on Thursday, January 18, according to Al-Masdar News.
According to these activists, the Turkish military fired several artillery shells and missiles towards the towns of Iskan, Shader, and Jamah in the southern part of the Afrin Canton.
The aforementioned towns are located along the YPG supply route to their forces in the northern part of the Afrin Canton.
In response to the recent threats from the Erdogan regime, the YPG has sent several units to reinforce the Afrin Canton in anticipation for a possible invasion by Turkish forces.
