// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Turkish military attacks Kurdish enclave in Aleppo

Turkish military attacks Kurdish enclave in Aleppo
January 18, 2018 - 13:27 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - For the second time this week, the Turkish military has attacked the YPG controlled Afrin Canton in northwest Aleppo, pro-YPG activists reported on Thursday, January 18, according to Al-Masdar News.

According to these activists, the Turkish military fired several artillery shells and missiles towards the towns of Iskan, Shader, and Jamah in the southern part of the Afrin Canton.

The aforementioned towns are located along the YPG supply route to their forces in the northern part of the Afrin Canton.

In response to the recent threats from the Erdogan regime, the YPG has sent several units to reinforce the Afrin Canton in anticipation for a possible invasion by Turkish forces.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Turkish military attacks Kurdish enclave in Aleppo’s Afrin
 Top stories
Azerbaijan says will equip army with Azerbaijan says will equip army with "new modern weapons"
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Turkey jails two activists of Armenian origin over social media postsTurkey jails two activists of Armenian origin over social media posts
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
Rescuers dig through wrecked buildings for Iran-Iraq quake survivorsRescuers dig through wrecked buildings for Iran-Iraq quake survivors
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Syrian Army says Deir ez-Zor city fully liberatedSyrian Army says Deir ez-Zor city fully liberated
The provincial capital of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province was declared entirely liberated following months-long battles with the IS.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Putin on surprise visit to Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troops
First cinemas to open in Saudi Arabia in 35 years
Syrian army driven back in east Damascus in a joint offensive
Supersonic whisky invention revealed after 70 years of secrecy
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia energy minister resigns Ministry spokesman Vasak Tarposhyan confirmed that Manukyan has indeed submitted a resignation letter, but failed to provide more details.
Armenia's FIFA standing unchanged at 90th spot for fourth straight month Leading the FIFA ranking are Germany, Brazil and Portugal, while Argentina, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Switzerland, France and Chile round out the top 10.
Armenia signs CoE's Convention on combating violence against women Out of the 47 member States of the Council of Europe, only Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation have not signed the Convention.
Project for Yerevan’s new public transport network unveiled The project for building a new public transport network for the Armenian capital city of Yerevan was unveiled at the meeting on Thursday.