Scientists edge closer to creating male contraceptive pills
January 18, 2018 - 15:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Despite the myriad of oral contraceptives available for women, no such form of birth control exists for men.
However, that might be about to change as a group of researchers from the American Chemical Society (ACS) have found that a particular plant extract could be the key to curbing male fertility, The Independent says.
After conducting a study on rats, a report published in the ACS’ Journal of Medicinal Chemistry shows the contraceptive benefits of ouabain, a compound traditionally used by African hunters as poison on their arrows.
Ouabain is produced naturally in the body at a low level which scientists believe can help maintain blood pressure levels; it is occasionally prescribed to treat patients who have suffered from a heart attack.
According to the report, ouabain disturbs the movement of sodium and calcium ions and binds to a protein that is critical in fertility.
Previous research has shown that ouabain can reduce fertility in men, but experts have warned that if taken alone at a high dosage it could cause heart damage and therefore could not be a viable contraceptive on its own.
This prompted the team of scientists to design ouabain analogs that posed less of a threat to the heart and focused only on binding to a particular protein found in sperm.
They subsequently managed to develop a successful and safe contraceptive method using the plant-extract through a series of tests conducted on rats.
Photo. ThinkProgress
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
The provincial capital of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province was declared entirely liberated following months-long battles with the IS.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia energy minister resigns Ministry spokesman Vasak Tarposhyan confirmed that Manukyan has indeed submitted a resignation letter, but failed to provide more details.
Armenia's FIFA standing unchanged at 90th spot for fourth straight month Leading the FIFA ranking are Germany, Brazil and Portugal, while Argentina, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Switzerland, France and Chile round out the top 10.
Armenia signs CoE's Convention on combating violence against women Out of the 47 member States of the Council of Europe, only Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation have not signed the Convention.
Project for Yerevan’s new public transport network unveiled The project for building a new public transport network for the Armenian capital city of Yerevan was unveiled at the meeting on Thursday.