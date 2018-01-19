Henrikh Mkhitaryan left out of Man United squad against Burnley
January 19, 2018 - 18:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Jose Mourinho insists he remains “calm” about Manchester United’s pursuit of Alexis Sanchez but is still waiting for the transfer to be completed.
The United manager also said Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who reported for training this morning, would be omitted from the squad to face Burnley tomorrow as the Armenia midfielder edges closer to a move to Arsenal, The Telegraph reports.
United would have had to complete a deal for Sanchez by noon on Friday, January 19, for the Chilean to be available to face Burnley but that deadline has passed without the transfer being finalised.
“There’s nothing new, I think clearly everybody knows that we are there and especially when the Arsenal manager speaks so clearly like he did,” Mourinho said.
“There is no point in trying to hide or deny but [the transfer is] not done at all, so in this moment Mkhitaryan is our player, Sanchez an Arsenal player and with a match tomorrow I want to switch off and focus on the most important thing, which is the match.”
Asked if the Sanchez deal was dependent on Mkhitaryan moving in the opposite direction to Arsenal, Mourinho added: “I don’t know. Sometimes people think transfers involve a lot the managers in the negotiations, I think it depends on the profile of the club, the way we establish our jobs and in my case when it goes to the table of negotiations I like to be out, I am out and I will just calmly waiting for news, no more than that.
“I will speak with you if one day we sign him, I can speak with you about him and what he can bring to our team. He's an Arsenal player, he's not my player, there's no point in me speaking about something that may or may not happen.
“My involvement in the situation is just to say the reasons why I would like to have the player and no more than that, I'm out.”
Top stories
Armenia’s Slavik Hayrapetyan will perform in the men's singles event of the 2018 European Figure Skating Championships.
Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel has provided updates on designated player, forward Yura Movsisyan.
At one point, Turkish football club Besiktas was reportedly also interested in signing Mkhitaryan, who would replace Talisca.
In the 50 meter butterfly event, Barseghyan set a new record for Armenia, and another one for himself in the 100 meter freestyle event.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Russia ships new batch of military equipment to Azerbaijan Russia has shipped another batch of weapons and modern military equipment to Azerbaijan under an intergovernmental agreement.
DFA CEO talks IT, investments at Gyumri Technology Center The Gyumri Technology Center hosted the Development Foundation of Armenia's CEO Armen Avak Avakian at its weekly Techno-Friday meeting
Scientists claim to have designed a universal flu vaccine The University of California–led group reported in this week’s Science that they may have created the “Goldilocks” of flu vaccines.
Turkey again arrests journalist and activist Suat Corlu Journalist and activist Suat Corlu, husband of journalist Mesale Tolu, has been arrested again in Turkey, along with at least five others.