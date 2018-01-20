Henrikh Mkhitaryan bids 'tearful' farewell to Manchester United: source
January 20, 2018 - 10:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan reportedly said a tearful farewell to his Manchester United team-mates and club staff on Friday, January 19 lunchtime as the final obstacle to United signing Sanchez was removed.
According to a source familiar with the matter, Mkhitaryan isn’t too happy with the way the deal "has been forced upon him," The Daily Mail reports.
Alexis Sanchez will finally become a Manchester United player after Mkhitaryan agreed to join Arsenal in a swap deal.
The Armenian’s switch has been holding up negotiations after his agent Mino Raiola warned that he could scupper the Sanchez deal.
An hour after Jose Mourinho confirmed Mkhitaryan would be left out of United’s squad to face Burnley, MailOnline revealed that the player had said an emotional goodbye after his final United training session. "It was very tearful,’ said a source. "Henrikh has been a very popular figure here at United.
"We know he isn’t too happy with the way this deal has been forced upon him.
"He realises he has more chance of playing at Arsenal, but he would have preferred to leave on his own terms."
Photo. PA
