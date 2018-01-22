U.S. embassy Armenia’s Twitter page temporarily forced to stand idle
January 22, 2018 - 17:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. embassy in Armenia won’t be updating its Twitter page as a result of a lapse in Congressional appropriations, the embassy said in a tweet on Monday, January 22.
“At this time, scheduled passport & visa services will continue during lapse in Congressional appropriations as the situation permits,” the tweet reads.
“Our Twitter account won't be regularly updated until full US Government operations resume w/exception of emergency safety & security information.”
The U.S. government has started to shut down after Congress failed to overcome a bitter standoff over spending and immigration.
Last-minute negotiations crumbled as Senate Democrats blocked a four-week stopgap extension in a late-night vote, causing the fourth government shutdown in a quarter of a century.
