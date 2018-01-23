$2.9 million plot of land donated to Armenian church of San Diego
January 23, 2018 - 11:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An anonymous donor has decided to donate a $2.9 million parcel of land to the St. John Garabed Armenian Church which is currently under construction in San Diego, California, Very Rev. Fr. Pakrad Berjekian and the Board of Trustees of the church have revealed, according to Asbarez.
The donor has expressed a wish that an elder care center be constructed on the territory, with all the proceeds set to go to the church.
After a lengthy battle, the project of the St. John Garabed Armenian Church of San Diego was finally approved for construction near the beach city of Del Mar.
The complex will host a new church, a special hall for meetings, a youth center, a sports center, a library, classrooms, an open-air gathering venue and a spacious parking lot.
