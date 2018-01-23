Iran says won't engage in negotiations on defense capabilities
January 23, 2018 - 18:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran will not engage in any talks with any country on its defensive capabilities, Iran's Government Spokesman Mohammad-Baqer Nobakht said on Tuesday, January 23, according to IRNA.
Nobakht made the remarks during his weekly press conference, when asked to comment on the recent claims by French foreign minister about having negotiations with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Iran's ballistic missiles.
He said that citing something from someone's speech in a meeting does not mean that Iran is ready to accept such negotiations.
"No one is allowed to interfere in this issue because our defensive capability is the inalienable right of the Iranian nation and no one will negotiate in this regard," Nobakht said.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
